How to get your license back if it was suspended for non-payment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you have had your license revoked for unpaid fines, fees, or court costs, you can get it reinstated.
You can do it by calling a reinstatement center at 1-866-903-7357 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or visit the Tennessee's website.
We told you about a decision some are calling a "Game Changer." on July 3rd. The law has sparked controversy recently, some arguing it unfairly attacks minorities.
According to attorney Josh Spickler, 146,000 people who've had their licenses revoked due to unpaid fees are now eligible for reinstatement.
Since the beginning of 2017, Memphis Police have arrested hundreds for suspended licenses. More than 90 percent of them have been African American.
Tennessee must also put together a plan within 60 days to get people whose licenses were suspended.
