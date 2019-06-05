How to help provide children with free meals this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 continues to investigate how you can help feed hungry children – no matter where they are.
There is a plan that will feed hundreds of kids this summer free of charge. All you need is a phone and know where hungry children are.
First, text the word “FOOD” to 877877.
You will be asked for you’re an address or zip code.
Once you provide that, you are directed to a number of locations in that area/zip code where children can eat free breakfast and lunch.
The program is sponsored by KIPP and the U.S. Government.
For example, if you use the zip code “38111,” you will receive the following information sent to your phone:
- Your nearest summer meals site is: SCS Promotional Summer School- Sherwood Middle School, 3480 Rhodes Memphis, TN 38111 PH:9014165556. Open: 06/10/2019-07/09/2019, M T W TH F, for breakfast 7:30 - 7:45, for lunch/supper 10:30 - 11:00. Contact site for more details. Hours may be different on holidays.
- Your nearest summer meals site is: Sherwood Elem -Summer Reading Camp, 1156 Robinhood Ln Memphis, TN 38111 PH:9014165556. Open: 06/10/2019-07/18/2019, M T W TH, for breakfast 8:00 - 8:20, for lunch/supper 11:30 - 12:00. Contact site for more details. Hours may be different on holidays.
- Your nearest summer meals site is: Arrow Academy-Summer Food Service, 645 Semmes Street Memphis, TN 38111 PH:9014165556. Open: 06/03/2019-06/27/2019, M T W TH, for breakfast 7:30 - 8:00, for lunch/supper 11:45 - 12:15. Contact site for more details. Hours may be different on holidays.
From there, you can help get food to children who need it in the area.
