0 How to prepare your car for freezing Mid-South weather

Something that may slip your mind as you prepare for winter weather - your car. You’re not alone, and the results could be dangerous and expensive.

“They come in and the radiator is busted, or a water pump is busted due to the over freezing. When they’re not mixing the coolant with the water, just putting straight water in the car. Which is something you do not do when the temperatures are not dropping,” Lakisha Baughn told FOX13.

Baughn is a sales associate at Gateway Auto. She said the mechanics, are expecting to be busy once people realize their cars weren’t properly weatherized.

If you don’t want to be one of those people waiting in line for repairs, there are several things you can do.

“Checking your coolant is going to be one of the biggest things. You want to make sure it’s at the level it shows at the side of the container. For how full it is supposed to be,” Baughn said of the first step.

Next - you’re going to want to check your battery. “We are going to check your cables to make sure there’s not a corrosion that’s going to keep it from starting like it needs to.”

You’ll know it’s corroded if there’s white, orange, or pink on the cables.

“What you can use as an old school remedy is to pour some coke on it, and wipe it off and it’s good to go,” she said of how to fix the issue from home.

After winter weather events, we see a lot of busted tires on the road.

Baughn said tires are a huge safety concern on cold roads.

“You want to make sure on your tires,” Baughn told us, demonstrating how you know what to look out for. “Even though these are bulky tires, that you can at least see the line in between the cracks. If there’s no line there, your tires are too thin, which are prone to blow.”

It might be too late to go out and buy a new set of tires, but it isn’t too late to replace your wiper blades if needed.

“One way to check is the side of the wiper blade here,” she demonstrated. “As you can see it’s kind of thin and flimsy. Sometimes it will tear this way. So, when you’re turning your wiper blades on, it’s going to scratch your windshield.”

“Kisha there are some things you want to have in your trunk as well, just in case you end up in an emergency situation,” I said as we took a final look at the vehicle.

“Yes,” she answered. “So, you want to make sure you have a spare jack if there’s any issues with the tires. Have some coolant. Have an extra container of coolant in the car just in case yours is low.”

If you end up stranded, out of gas, or stuck on a roadway, you’re going to get cold and hungry, so pack a blanket, some water, and a non-perishable snack to this winter.

If you’d like a second opinion, Baughn said Gateway will do a winter weather inspection for free at any of their Memphis-area locations.



