0 How to prevent accidental shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Friday morning Memphis Police were called to a Parkway Village home, where detectives discovered a two-year-old-girl shot. Investigators said a close family member accidentally pulled the trigger, sending the little girl to the hospital, who is now fighting for her life.

"As a civilian firearms instructor, I'm always thinking to myself how did this situation happen?" Colonial Samuel Hines said.

As investigators continue working to better understand what happened, Colonial Samuel Hines said accidental shootings are preventable. There are three things to keep in mind.

"The key thing is keeping the gun pointed in a safe direction," Colonial Hines said.

Secondly, when moving a gun from one location to another, keep your finger off the trigger. Lastly, it is vital Colonial Hines said to know if your gun is loaded or not.

"That weapon is not unloaded or rendered safe until you make it safe," Colonial Hines said.

Gun safety must be a priority.

"They should put them in somewhere safe or, a safe box, or a safe, or something like that," Carla Chatman said.

In fact, Colonial Hines said there are many gun locks readily available. Within the few seconds they take to lock in place, a life can be saved.

"You have to use the lock, to protect kids from the weapon and in some cases some adults," Colonial Hines said. "I mean, just having that lock on there in the time that it takes to get it off, someone may think differently about a situation."

