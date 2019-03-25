How to register for SCS Summer Learning Academy

Thousands of students can get an exciting and enriching academic experience this summer, all for FREE in a safe and fun school setting.
Since 2017, nearly 15,000 elementary students have attended the annual SCS Summer Learning Academy, the Shelby County Schools website said.
This, year's programs will be offered at 40 schools across the District for students in elementary and middle school.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
According to the website,
"Students get a full day of stimulating literacy, math and STEM lessons and activities, as well as music, arts, sports and other recreation. Plus, with a growing list of community partners, students get to take awesome summer field trips. Our “Kickoff to Kindergarten” program features hands-on learning to promote school readiness for rising Kindergarteners. All meals are FREE, too!"
Apply online here beginning Monday, March 25, at 9 a.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}