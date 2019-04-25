How to stay safe following a major earthquake

Following a major disaster, you may be on your own until first responders can get to you – and that could be days.
The Community Emergency Response Team or (CERT) Program under Memphis Office of Emergency Management offers free training to homeowners about earthquake safety.
FOX13 learned new information about surviving after the earthquake.
Three things are invaluable: water, wrench and chair.
If you didn't put away water, you can drink the water in the back of the toilet.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man accused of beating 4-month-old to death in Memphis was in U.S. illegally, deported 5 times, officials say
- Memphis ranked fourth most dangerous metro city in U.S., study shows
- Tennessee woman accused of faking cancer to gain donations being interviewed by police
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
You probably know you need to turn the gas valve off at the street level. But do you know to bury a wrench close to the valve in case you can't get to your tools?
Finally, use the chair to help evenly distribute the weight of someone who may be not be able to walk out.
Get them into the chair. Hopefully, with the help of someone you can. And make it easier to carry them to safety.
If you want to get free CERT classes, click here for their contact information.
We also have other earthquake preparedness information from the FOX13 meteorology team.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}