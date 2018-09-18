How to visit select Memphis Museums for free on September 22

Want to visit a Memphis Museum without having to break out the wallet?
Saturday is @SmithsonianMag's #MuseumDay! Over 1,475 museums will offer free admission to ticket holders. Where will your curiosity lead you? Visit our website to find participating museums & download your ticket! https://t.co/VNWNlxzrsm— Museum Day (@MuseumDay) September 17, 2018
Museum Day is a one-day event in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket.
People are allowed to download one ticket per email address.
The ticket provides free general admission on Saturday, September 22, 2018, for up to two people.
Click here for a list of participating for museums in Memphis and how to get your free ticket:
