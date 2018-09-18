  • How to visit select Memphis Museums for free on September 22

    Updated:

    Want to visit a Memphis Museum without having to break out the wallet? 

    Museum Day is a one-day event in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket.

    People are allowed to download one ticket per email address.

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The ticket provides free general admission on Saturday, September 22, 2018, for up to two people.

    Click here for a list of participating for museums in Memphis and how to get your free ticket: 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories