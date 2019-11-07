0 How you can audition for Family Feud in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Have you ever dreamed of being on a game show? Well, here's your chance!

Family Feud is holding auditions in Memphis on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8!

Here's everything you need to know about the process:

To apply for the Memphis, TN tryouts go to familyfeud.com/audition

Instructions

Apply online in order to schedule an audition.

We love when families include pictures and a video to their applications!

If you are able to include a video, then at least 5 family members are required. Briefly introduce yourselves, tell us where you are from, and feel free to use props, costumes, play a mock round of the game, or anything to stand out!

Have fun and remember to tell us where you're from!

Eligibility

Must have 5 family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.

You must be a US citizen or have permission to work within the United States.

If anyone on the team knows or is related to anyone employed by Fremantle, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries the Family Feud, or any Steve Harvey production including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, they are ineligible.

If anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two (2) game shows in the last year they are also ineligible.

If you or anyone on your team has appeared on Family Feud before, it must 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again.

There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, but we suggest that contestants are 15 years or older due to the content of the questions.

Help



Call our Contestant Department Hotline: (818) 451-4281 If you cannot make it to any of the live auditions listed above, please visit our Audition by Video page.

And don't forget to watch Family Feud every weekday at 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on FOX13!

