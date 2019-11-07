  • How you can audition for Family Feud in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Have you ever dreamed of being on a game show? Well, here's your chance!

    Family Feud is holding auditions in Memphis on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8!

    Here's everything you need to know about the process:

     

    To apply for the Memphis, TN tryouts go to familyfeud.com/audition

    Instructions

    • Apply online in order to schedule an audition.
    • We love when families include pictures and a video to their applications!
    • If you are able to include a video, then at least 5 family members are required. Briefly introduce yourselves, tell us where you are from, and feel free to use props, costumes, play a mock round of the game, or anything to stand out!
    • Have fun and remember to tell us where you're from!

    Eligibility

    • Must have 5 family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.
    • You must be a US citizen or have permission to work within the United States.
    • If anyone on the team knows or is related to anyone employed by Fremantle, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries the Family Feud, or any Steve Harvey production including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, they are ineligible.
    • If anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two (2) game shows in the last year they are also ineligible.
    • If you or anyone on your team has appeared on Family Feud before, it must 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again.
    • There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, but we suggest that contestants are 15 years or older due to the content of the questions.

    Help

    • If you cannot make it to any of the live auditions listed above, please visit our Audition by Video page.
      Call our Contestant Department Hotline: (818) 451-4281

     

    And don't forget to watch Family Feud every weekday at 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on FOX13!

