How you can audition for Family Feud in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Have you ever dreamed of being on a game show? Well, here's your chance!
Family Feud is holding auditions in Memphis on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8!
Here's everything you need to know about the process:
To apply for the Memphis, TN tryouts go to familyfeud.com/audition
Instructions
- Apply online in order to schedule an audition.
- We love when families include pictures and a video to their applications!
- If you are able to include a video, then at least 5 family members are required. Briefly introduce yourselves, tell us where you are from, and feel free to use props, costumes, play a mock round of the game, or anything to stand out!
- Have fun and remember to tell us where you're from!
Eligibility
- Must have 5 family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.
- You must be a US citizen or have permission to work within the United States.
- If anyone on the team knows or is related to anyone employed by Fremantle, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries the Family Feud, or any Steve Harvey production including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, they are ineligible.
- If anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two (2) game shows in the last year they are also ineligible.
- If you or anyone on your team has appeared on Family Feud before, it must 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again.
- There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, but we suggest that contestants are 15 years or older due to the content of the questions.
Help
- If you cannot make it to any of the live auditions listed above, please visit our Audition by Video page.
Call our Contestant Department Hotline: (818) 451-4281
And don't forget to watch Family Feud every weekday at 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on FOX13!
