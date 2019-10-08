0 How you can help honor the Collierville soldier killed in helicopter crash

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville native Major Trevor Joseph died in a helicopter accident during a training exercise in Fort Polk, Louisiana Sept. 26.

This morning Major Trevor Joseph will be transported from Collierville Funeral Home to Harvest Church for the Memorial Service in his honor.

During this time, there will be an active service procession between the two locations. The Fire Department will be creating water archways and flags will be flown for our fallen hero.

The family is inviting you to line the streets to show your support for Major Trevor Joseph and his family.

Today, October 8, 2019

9:00 am to 9:45 am

Winchester Rd. (going westbound) between S Byhalia Rd. & Forest Hill Irene Rd.

Ending at Harvest Church for Memorial Service at 10:00 am.





Background information

Jeff Salentine lives next door to Joseph and his wife, Erin.

"Great guy, fun-loving. Just full of energy and would give the shirt off his back to anyone," Salentine said. "And that's the way he was."

Salentine said he was devastated when he found out Joseph died in the accident.

"It's tough to have him go this way, but he died doing what he loved the most," he said.

Joseph was only 33 years old.

He served two tours in Afghanistan and was a decorated veteran who earned the Air Medal with Valor and other awards.

Family and friends hugged each other as they honored his memory.

Salentine said he is happy Joseph is getting the recognition he deserves.

The family is still working out the funeral dates and details.

They were visibly touched by all the support from the community.



