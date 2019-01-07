How you can turn tires into hundreds of dollars in Memphis

Want money for your old tired?
The Tire Redemption Program is back.
According to the City of Memphis, the program is aimed at reducing the amount of community blight associated with the illegal dumping of tires.
Residents can make some extra money and will be paid a dollar for every tire with a limit of 250 tires.
The Tire Redemption Program will start, Wednesday morning, January 9 and 10, at 8:00 a.m. - 3 p.m. or until funds run out.
You must have a valid Tennessee driver's license to participate.
Vehicles will be permitted to line-up starting at the Liberty Tire Center on the 300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard on Wednesday and Thursday at 6:00 a.m.
