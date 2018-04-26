On FOX13 News at 6 p.m. – we outline the changes and speak with a local poverty expert who explains the detrimental impact the proposed plan would have on Memphians.
People who receive housing assistance from the federal government could see their rent tripled under a proposal released by The Department of Housing and Urban Development.
According to the Associated Press, the plan would raise rent for public housing residents from 30 percent to 35 percent. It would also eliminate all deductions that are used to lower that number.
It could as much as triple rent payments for some people who are on government assistance.
In addition, the proposed plan would set work and job training requirements for those receiving assistance.
HUD said the plan will promote employment and will eventually get people off government assistance.
Local poverty experts disagree. One who spoke with FOX13 said this will only increase poverty in cities – like Memphis – that are already struggling with poverty.
The plan must be passed by Congress to become reality.
