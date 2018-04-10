0 HUD secretary addresses slum lords and unacceptable living conditions at Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has exposed unacceptable conditions at the Kimball Cabana Apartments, Warren Apartments, Goodwill Village, and other complexes in Memphis that all have one thing in common: their association with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The person who oversees the agency, Secretary Ben Carson, visited Memphis Tuesday to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, which guarantees decent living conditions to all tenants and renters.

Neighbors at the Kimball Cabana Apartments said that promise hasn’t been realized, when FOX13 visited the low-income housing community Tuesday.

Trending stories:

“There’s still no heat, but the water’s on,” a resident, who doesn’t want to be named, told FOX13. “I was glad to see they got the trash up, sure enough.”

FOX13 exposed deplorable living conditions in the low-income community in February. Neighbors complained they didn’t have running water or heat. Trash was piling up in dumpsters on the property. Appliances were falling apart, among other challenges.

The apartment owner told a Shelby County judge he was bankrupt in February, and a new owner was planning to purchase the property.

A sign on the leasing office door said, “Out to lunch,” when FOX13 visited Tuesday.

Neighbors said apartment managers cleaned up trash and trimmed trees. More apartments on the property were boarded up Tuesday, and hazardous steps were blocked by wire cable.

“They cleaned up a little,” the neighbor said. “That’s about all.”

FOX13’s Kristin Leigh spoke with Carson Tuesday about the unacceptable conditions at low-income apartment complexes.

“We’ve seen several examples in Memphis of deplorable living conditions in public housing,” Kristin said. “What more can be done to hold landlords accountable?”

“We are looking at some of the people who are inspectors who give these places passing scores,” Carson responded. “We’ve gotten rid of dozens of them.”

City Code Enforcement inspectors recommended a judge shut down the apartment complex in Orange Mound. Not wanting to put families on the streets, Shelby County Judge Larry Potter kept the apartments open.

Carson’s media representatives did not allow her to ask additional questions, but earlier in his statement to media, Carson acknowledged the need for better housing options for people living below the poverty line.

“We still have a lot of progress to make, but we’re moving in the right direction,” Carson said.

The neighbor we spoke to at the Kimball Cabana said many residents moved away or were evicted for refusing to pay rent due to the conditions.

“They said it wasn’t going to get any better so they just moved,” she said.

Property managers are focusing on maintaining the grounds at the apartments, and leaving broken appliances and heating units inside unfixed, the neighbor told FOX13.

“I’m being patient,” a grandmother said from her front door, while her grandchildren watched TV behind her. “Things will work out.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.