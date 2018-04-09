  • Huey's restaurant robbed by two men

    Memphis police are on the scene of an armed robbery at a Huey's restaurant.

    According to police, two men went into the Huey's on the 4800 block of Poplar Avenue. They then robbed the business. 

    The store was not open, but employees were inside.

    We do not know what, or how much money was taken.

    They went inside wearing all black and fled the scene in a black Grand Marquis. 

