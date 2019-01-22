0 Human remains found, identified as California man who went missing in Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The remains of a man who went missing after visiting Memphis on a day trip have been found.

Sean Turner – who was visiting from California – went missing on Nov. 14, 2017.

According to Memphis police, Turner’s burned up rental car was found two weeks later in South Memphis.

His remains were just found by investigators on Jan. 17, according to MPD. Police said they were located at the intersection of Fields and Cook Road in South Memphis.

No arrests had been made.

FOX13 spoke with Turner's family shortly after his disappearance.

Turner left California to go to St. Louis. He rented a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, booked a hotel, and made a day trip to Memphis like many people do.

But the father of three crossed the “M Bridge,” made it to Frayser, and was never seen again.

"He's like one of a kind. Like he's always so helpful. He's always thinking of other people. He's always willing to give and help his family members," said Whitnee Turner, daughter of Sean Lamont Turner. "We had a family friend make a phone call to him about 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. that day, and at that time his phone was already going straight to voicemail, and since that day it hasn't been turned back on.”

Panic set in once they realized their patriarch was missing. The family traveled to Memphis and notified police. They soon found out Sean was last seen on the 2700 block of Lake Park Road in Frayser and hasn't been seen since.

His cellphone and rental car was not able to be tracked. Police found a burned out vehicle at Forrester and West Mitchel Road the same day of Turner's disappearance.

That car was confirmed to be the one rented by Turner.

