Human remains found in Arkansas

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. - Human remains were found in Phillips County, Arkansas on Tuesday, according to investigators.
Officials say the bones have been there for a few months.
Officers say the bones were found about two miles down Phillips County Rd. 103 in Poplar Grove, Arkansas.
The remains have been transported to the crime lab in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Officers are investigating this incident has a homicide.
