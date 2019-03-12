  • Human skull, remains found in Arkansas state park

    A human skull was found in an Arkansas state park. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery in a Facebook post Tuesday.

    Investigators received a call on February 25 after a hiker found a human skull at Devil’s Den State Park. Officers responded to the park and were taken to the area – which was off one of the trails – where more human remains were discovered.

    The remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab. To this point, investigators have not been able to identify them and they have requested a DNA profile be established, according to the sheriff’s office.

    The cause of death has not been determined.

    In the same post, the sheriff’s office said they are actively investigating a missing person case from August 27, 2017. Rodney Letterman, 37 of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was last seen I the area of a hiking trail at Devil’s Den State Park, according to the sheriff’s office.

    Despite an extensive search, Letterman was never found.

