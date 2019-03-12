Human skull, remains found in Arkansas state park

A human skull was found in an Arkansas state park. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Investigators received a call on February 25 after a hiker found a human skull at Devil’s Den State Park. Officers responded to the park and were taken to the area – which was off one of the trails – where more human remains were discovered.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Verizon confirms texting outage for East Coast
- Man's girlfriend and her brother wanted in connection with deadly shooting, police say
- Mom charged after children drown when SUV rolls into creek
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab. To this point, investigators have not been able to identify them and they have requested a DNA profile be established, according to the sheriff’s office.
The cause of death has not been determined.
In the same post, the sheriff’s office said they are actively investigating a missing person case from August 27, 2017. Rodney Letterman, 37 of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was last seen I the area of a hiking trail at Devil’s Den State Park, according to the sheriff’s office.
Despite an extensive search, Letterman was never found.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}