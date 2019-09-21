Humane Society hosts yoga with kittens event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hosting yoga with adoptable pets is the latest way for shelters and humane societies to get animal lovers in front of pets who are looking for homes.
Saturday, the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County hosted "Kitten Yoga".
"We want to get everybody in here. They can look through the kennels, walk through there, meet with the cats and dogs and interact with them one-on-one," organizer Kristen Walker explained. "There's so much more to that than just looking at a picture online."
The organization hosted its first kitten yoga event in June. It was so successful, they decided to have another.
Walker said the Humane Society plans to have more kitten yoga and even puppy yoga events in the future.
Check their website for dates and details.
