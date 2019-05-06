0 Humane society in north Mississippi overrun with dogs, cannot rescue any more

TUNICA CO., Miss. - The Tunica Humane Society is overrun with dogs to the point that they cannot take any more.

The humane society serves more than just the city and county. There are a lot of smaller communities her as well, so they gut full fast.

“We are full to the max here at the shelter or room here in boarding. We don’t have the ability to go out and do more rescues,” said Melissa Allen, president of the humane society board.

Allen said they have more than 100 dogs, which is more than full capacity.

She told FOX13 they need foster homes for dogs because those homes can make a dog more adoptable.

“You can have a dog here that has never had a family before and been a street dog, and it may have fears and a foster family can give them the confidence that they can move on with life,” Allen said.

Allen said they have gone beyond the “critical point” at over 100 animals.

“Our critical list are the dogs that don’t have names yet that are on the streets that need to be rescued,” said Allen.

While you are fostering a dog, the humane society said they cover any medical expenses the dog might have.

