Humid, rainy weather expected Wednesday night

- A muggy night ahead with isolated showers & storms
- Coverage of rain staying low this evening so far
- Rain chances stay low through Father’s Day weekend
- The humidity remains an issue with triple digit ‘feel like’ temps expected
- The ‘feel like’ temperatures this weekend could trigger a heat advisory
