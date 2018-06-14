  • Humid, rainy weather expected Wednesday night

    Updated:
    • A muggy night ahead with isolated showers & storms
    • Coverage of rain staying low this evening so far
    • Rain chances stay low through Father’s Day weekend
    • The humidity remains an issue with triple digit ‘feel like’ temps expected
    • The ‘feel like’ temperatures this weekend could trigger a heat advisory
    • Watch the video above for the latest look at your forecast!
       

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Humid, rainy weather expected Wednesday night

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heat index of 100-plus degrees expected this weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hazmat situation blocking traffic on Elvis Presley Blvd

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hot temps and scattered showers expected for today

  • Headline Goes Here

    Isolated severe thunderstorms, damaging winds possible Tuesday