  • Humid temps, chance for showers forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Hot and humid this evening
    • Widely scattered showers & storms will slowly diminish tonight
    • Overnight lows will only drop to 75°
    • Rain chances will be active each day this week
    • Heat index Thursday will be slightly cooler, near 102°
    • A slightly cooler weekend ahead
    • Temperatures creep back up near 100° next week
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories