- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Hot and humid this evening
- Widely scattered showers & storms will slowly diminish tonight
- Overnight lows will only drop to 75°
- Rain chances will be active each day this week
- Heat index Thursday will be slightly cooler, near 102°
- A slightly cooler weekend ahead
- Temperatures creep back up near 100° next week
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
