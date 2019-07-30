Humid temps, isolated showers forecast for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Warm temps this evening
- A few isolated showers are active
- Showers will diminish with sunset
- Mild overnight temps across the region
- Potential for patchy fog late tonight/early tomorrow
- Warm tomorrow with a heat index in the low 90’s
- A normal summertime pattern expected for the rest of the work week
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}