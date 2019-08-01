- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- A warm and pleasant mid-south evening tonight
- Mild and sunny start to Friday
- Beautiful weather Friday – mostly sunny and a modest heat index near 93°
- Scattered showers return on Saturday and linger into next week
- Slight increase in the heat index heading towards next Tuesday/Wednesday
- No severe weather expected at this time
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}