  • Humid temps, mostly sunny forecast for Mid South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • A warm and pleasant mid-south evening tonight
    • Mild and sunny start to Friday
    • Beautiful weather Friday – mostly sunny and a modest heat index near 93°
    • Scattered showers return on Saturday and linger into next week
    • Slight increase in the heat index heading towards next Tuesday/Wednesday
    • No severe weather expected at this time
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories