- Isolated showers slowly calming
- Much cooler temps settling in this evening after the storms
- Mostly cloudy start to Thursday
- Heat index readings will rise into the upper 90’s by early afternoon
- Isolated showers & storms will begin appearing in early afternoon, dissipating in the evening hours
- Hot & humid into the Labor Day weekend
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and humid Thursday.
