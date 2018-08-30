  • Humid temps, rain chances forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Isolated showers slowly calming
    • Much cooler temps settling in this evening after the storms
    • Mostly cloudy start to Thursday
    • Heat index readings will rise into the upper 90’s by early afternoon
    • Isolated showers & storms will begin appearing in early afternoon, dissipating in the evening hours
    • Hot & humid into the Labor Day weekend
    Hot & humid into the Labor Day weekend
       

