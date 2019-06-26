- A quiet mid-south evening and a mild start to Wednesday
- Wednesday morning temps near 70°
- Heat index will rev up quickly
- Afternoon heat index readings will near 98°
- Afternoon scattered showers and storms expected
- Heat & humidity will carry into the weekend and beginning next week
- Please stay careful in the extended hot hours: primarily between 2-6 pm
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police: 2 toddlers ‘playing alone’ when deadly shooting happened in Memphis apartment
- Police searching for corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old in Arkansas
- Family demanding answers after woman shot to death while moving into Memphis apartment
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}