  • Humid temps, scattered showers forecast for Mid-South

    • A quiet mid-south evening and a mild start to Wednesday
    • Wednesday morning temps near 70°
    • Heat index will rev up quickly
    • Afternoon heat index readings will near 98°
    • Afternoon scattered showers and storms expected
    • Heat & humidity will carry into the weekend and beginning next week
    • Please stay careful in the extended hot hours:  primarily between 2-6 pm
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
       

