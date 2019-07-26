- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Warm and quiet Friday night
- Mild overnight temperatures in the upper 60’s
- A nice start to Saturday
- Warming into the low 90’s Saturday afternoon
- Humidity begins to slowly climb Saturday and Sunday
- Rain chances increase Monday through mid-week
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast
