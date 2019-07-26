  • Humidity beginning to climb over weekend across Mid-South

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Warm and quiet Friday night
    • Mild overnight temperatures in the upper 60’s
    • A nice start to Saturday
    • Warming into the low 90’s Saturday afternoon
    • Humidity begins to slowly climb Saturday and Sunday
    • Rain chances increase Monday through mid-week
