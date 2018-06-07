  • Humidity, chances of rain increasing as weekend approaches

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • Hot weather has returned
    • Humidity has remained low but will be increasing over the next few days
    • A mild start to Friday
    • Hot by mid-day, lingering into evening
    • A slight rain chance tomorrow
    • Heat index creeps closer to 100 Saturday & Sunday
    • Rain chances increase this weekend, pattern remains into next week
       

     

    • AIR QUALITY ALERT (CODE ORANGE): LIMIT TIME OUTDOORS IF HAVE RESPIRATORY ISSUES 
    • Temperatures are heating up across the Mid South.
    • This afternoon we will once again heat up into the low/mid 90s with low humidity—HYDRATE & LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK
    • Low rain chance.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and steamy Thursday.

     
     

