Humidity, chances of rain increasing as weekend approaches

- Hot weather has returned
- Humidity has remained low but will be increasing over the next few days
- A mild start to Friday
- Hot by mid-day, lingering into evening
- A slight rain chance tomorrow
- Heat index creeps closer to 100 Saturday & Sunday
- Rain chances increase this weekend, pattern remains into next week
- AIR QUALITY ALERT (CODE ORANGE): LIMIT TIME OUTDOORS IF HAVE RESPIRATORY ISSUES
- Temperatures are heating up across the Mid South.
- This afternoon we will once again heat up into the low/mid 90s with low humidity—HYDRATE & LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK
- Low rain chance.
- Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and steamy Thursday.
Trending stories:
- Police: Memphis mom turns son into police for robbing, shooting at couple
- Woman kills husband's mistress then shoots herself in 'calculated, planned attack,' police say
- Man steals electricity with spoon, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}