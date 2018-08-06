0 Hundreds arrested during massive undercover operations in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Guns, drugs, cars and money were seized during two undercover operations that led to hundreds of arrests in Memphis.

The seizures and corresponding arrests were announced during a news conference Monday afternoon by MPD.

There were two operations, titled Operation Jack Rabbit and Operation Summer Heat 2, that centered around guns, drugs, and other illicit activity. Several guns and drugs could be seen laid out on a table.

Operation Summer Heat 2 was an eight-week operation that spanned from June to August. Police said the undercover operation led to 522 total arrests, 237 of which were felony arrests.

Police seized more than 40 pounds of marijuana, along with fentanyl, cocaine, and various pills. 105 guns were recovered. 51 vehicles and more than $100,000 in cash were also seized.

Operation Jack Rabbit began in January 2017. It was a long-term investigation that targeted individuals who were dealing heroin, crack, and pills.

55 people were indicted by a grand jury last week on a total of 199 charges. Nine of those individuals were documented members of the Crips, Gangster Disciples, or Vice Lords, according to MPD.

31 of the 55 defendants in Operation Jack Rabbit have been arrested. Their ages range from 18 to 64.

16 others were arrested on unrelated charges during Operation Jack Rabbit.

