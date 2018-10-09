Hundreds arrested, guns and drugs seized in massive Mid-South sweep

TUPELO, Miss. - A month-long investigation conducted by a joint federal, state, and local law enforcement resulted in a massive amount of arrests in North Mississippi.
The initiative – code named “Operation Triple Beam” – resulted in 255 people arrested on a variety of criminal charges; including homicide, assault, robbery, arson, drug distribution, and illegal gun crimes.
In addition to the arrests, Operation Triple Beam resulted in multiple other seizures of vehicles, weapons, cash and drugs:
- Approximately $52,773 worth of narcotics
- $50,565 in cash
- 76 firearms
- 11 stolen vehicles
The announcement was made Tuesday in Tupelo by the joint task force.
The operation took place from Aug. 13 to Sept. 14 of 2018, according to a release.
Approximately 150 gang members were arrested or “validated by law enforcement,” and nearly 200 registered sex offenders living in Northeast Mississippi were checked for compliance with requirements.
More than 30 local agencies across 13 counties in Mississippi contributed to the operation, along with state and federal law enforcement partners.
Officials have not yet released the names of those arrested in the operation.
