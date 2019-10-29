0 Hundreds forced to evacuate Memphis apartment complex due to storm damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's been a week since an EF-1 tornado touched down in Memphis, and hundreds are still left without shelter.

The Cottonwood Apartment Complex, in Parkway Village, was one of the hardest hit areas.

Majority of the buildings aren't livable.

Related: Almost 150 people left homeless in Memphis after Monday's storm, Red Cross stepping up to help

As many as 700 people are looking for homes by the end of the week as the city prepares to close another set of buildings at the complex.

The city said 350 people will have to leave by Wednesday Oc. 30 with another 350 who will have to vacate by Friday Nov. 1.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Red Cross volunteer, Dean Sparks, said told FOX13, "we don't have thousands and thousands of people, but for each of these individual people it is a disaster and it as turned their lives upside down."

The city, county, state and Red Cross set up a Multi agency Resource center over the weekend with resources for housing and financial support as well as trauma support.

Related: City of Memphis working to relocate Parkway Village residents after storm damage

"They're going to continue to manage their trauma because it is traumatic to have a tree fall on your house or your roof fall in, as well as to help children with those kind of issues too," said Sparks.

A city spokesperson told FOX13 14 buildings at Cottonwood are still safe to live in, but it will take more than a year to repair the other buildings.

Red Cross volunteers said they're expecting to keep this shelter open for another week, but if they need to keep it open longer they will.

Volunteers said anyone is welcome including those who are undocumented.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.