0 Hundreds in Memphis without power after deadly shooting causes victims' car to crash into pole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A deadly shooting ended when the victims’ vehicle crashed into a pole, knocking out power to hundreds of MLGW customers in Memphis.

Police said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Egypt Central and Kerwin.

Two men were shot while driving in the area. Police said that preliminary information indicates that the shooting stemmed from a “dispute.”

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police said the victims then crashed into a pole after the shooting.

According to MPD, the suspected shooter drove away from the scene in a black SUV. It is unclear if that person was also in the SUV during the incident.

After the victims' vehicle crashed into the pole, more than 800 MLGW customers reported power outages.

MLGW officials told FOX13 that because the pole has crime scene tape around it -- as it was involved in the incident -- they are unable to access the pole.

That means officials cannot provide an ETA for when power will be restored to the affected customers.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting of 2 males at Egypt Central and Kerwin. Victim #1 is DOA and victim #2 is listed as non-critical. The victims crashed into a pole after the shooting. The suspect fled in a black SUV. Prelim info indicates this stemmed from a dispute. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 17, 2019

