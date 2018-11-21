0 Hundreds of absentee Shelby County ballots will not be counted, officials say

Potentially hundreds of Shelby County ballots from this past election will not be counted.

They are absentee ballots that arrived past the deadline.

Shelby County Election Commission Administrator Linda Phillips displayed those absentee ballots in envelopes that are never to be opened or counted. They arrived after Nov. 6 and according to state law they are invalid.

"This one was postmarked on election day. It doesn't have a prayer of getting to us," said Phillips.

Democracy deferred because of the postal system. State law requires any absentee ballot to arrive before or on election day.

"People mailed them from Shelby County on Saturday. We should have them arrive to us by Tuesday, but they didn't. So, mail delivery is the weak link here," Phillips said.

FOX13 watched as Phillips counted 142 absentee ballots that arrived, some in the mail today. She believes some of the envelopes may have more than one ballot inside.

This year the election had close races, and one still undecided, as election employees counted provisional ballots and tallied them to a particular candidate.

Those votes will be counted, but as for the absentees that arrived too late, no one will ever know which candidate had their name checked.

"We have to notify the voter that their ballot was not received on time. They are usually pretty upset," Phillips said.

Phillips said the all the tardy absentee ballots will be kept for 22 months and then shredded and never opened.

