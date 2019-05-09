Hundreds of fallen first responders honored during Memphis ceremony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Over a hundred fallen first responders were honored in a ceremony Thursday morning.
Eighteen local departments read the names of their lost employees.
It happened inside the Memorial Park Funeral Home mausoleum.
Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said the event is never easy.
“Oh no, not when you know a lot of individuals on the list,” he said.
Rallings listed 65 men and women who have died on his department.
“It is a dangerous job, but it’s an honorable profession,” he said.
