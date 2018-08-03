Hundreds of gallons of diesel spills from tractor-trailer on I-240, traffic backed up for miles

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A tractor-trailer and another vehicle crashed on a popular interstate in Shelby County, causing hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway.
According to Memphis fire officials, crews have been on the scene of I-240 westbound at Airways Boulevard to detour all westbound lanes around the spill.
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE TRAFFIC CONDITIONS
Officials said when the vehicles crashed, the fuel tank on the 18-wheeler was ruptured, causing approximately 300 gallons of diesel to spill out.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police chief shot after answering call to man's house, returns fire and kills suspect
- Popular Southaven restaurant infested with rats, former employees claim
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Traffic headed west on I-240 is backed up for miles, as those lanes surrounding the crash are shutdown.
Eastbound traffic is not currently affected.
The details of the incident are under investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}