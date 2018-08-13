Hundreds of indictments dismissed after grand jury leader failed to follow procedure

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Hundreds of indictments against suspected criminals have been dismissed after the Shelby County grand jury foreperson failed to follow proper procedure, according to officials.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that all indictments filed on July 31 will be dismissed and replaced by indictments to come from a future grand jury.
More than 500 people were arrested during two undercover police operations that centered around guns, drugs and other illicit activity.
And several of the people indicted from Operation Jack Rabbit – which began in January 2017 – will need to be indicted again because the grand jury failed to follow proper procedure the first time.
Thirty of the 55 defendants in Operation Jack Rabbit were previously arrested. Now, those cases are up in the air.
We are working to get a list of the names of those affected by the dismissed indictments.
