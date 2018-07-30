  • Hundreds of Memphians eligible to get driver's license back from court system

    By: Shelby Sansone

    Hundreds of people will have the opportunity to get their driver’s license back after losing it to the court system.

    The 650 people are those with outstanding balances with the clerk’s office due to a ticket or misdemeanor.

    “The council feels that this is an important step forward to getting citizens that have issues and problems as trying to go to work to provide for their family,” Councilman Berlin Boyd said.

    The other requirements to be eligible are as follows:

    • Balance under $750 
    • Resident of Memphis
    • Already enrolled in the Drive While You Pay program

    That program gives people the chance to set up monthly payments to the clerk’s office.

    “I think the individuals that we’re touching will definitely make a difference in their lives and their family’s lives,” Boyd said.

    The initiative is a part of the city’s MLK50 celebration.

    People who fit certain qualifications already received a letter in the mail telling them they could go to the

    Benjamin Hooks Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to get it back for free.

