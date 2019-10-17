  • Hundreds of more scooters coming to Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - OjO, a station-based scooter service, is bringing 250 seated scooters to Memphis

    The new scooters will be launched and available to use on Oct. 23. 

    According to a news release,

    "OjO represents the next wave in shared micro-mobility, investing in Memphis as its third active market behind Austin and Dallas. The vendor has designed a durable scooter that allows for either seated or standing comfortability, reaching speeds of 18 mph. The product is built to last and meant to be serviced by a dedicated daily team."

    2019 OjO Memphis fees are as follows:
    •    $1.25 to begin ride
    •    $.20 per minute
    •    $5 additional fee to park outside of station
     

