Hundreds of more scooters coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - OjO, a station-based scooter service, is bringing 250 seated scooters to Memphis
The new scooters will be launched and available to use on Oct. 23.
According to a news release,
"OjO represents the next wave in shared micro-mobility, investing in Memphis as its third active market behind Austin and Dallas. The vendor has designed a durable scooter that allows for either seated or standing comfortability, reaching speeds of 18 mph. The product is built to last and meant to be serviced by a dedicated daily team."
2019 OjO Memphis fees are as follows:
• $1.25 to begin ride
• $.20 per minute
• $5 additional fee to park outside of station
