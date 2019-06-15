0 Hundreds remember Brandon Webber days after being shot, killed by U.S. Marshals in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hundreds of community members gathered in Frayser for a vigil to remember Brandon Webber.

Webber, 20, was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals during an incident when they attempted to serve warrants connected to a shooting in early June.

More than 300 people lined the streets in the 2000 block of Durham Avenue, which is near where the deadly shooting and ensuing violent protests happened Wednesday night.

Community members are still demanding answers while praying for peace. Several people told FOX13 Frayser needs city leaders to be visible.

The vigil happened in the front yard of the home of Webber’s mother.

Green and black balloons went into the sky as the sun set for the 2017 Central High School graduate. After nightfall, people lit candles to shine a light on Webber’s memory.

Community activist Frank Gottie said there is still much more to know about Webber’s final moments.

“His parents. They’re hurt. People in the community hurt. Everybody in the city is hurt,” said Gottie. “We appreciate the love from everybody coming out because we don’t know how Brandon lost his life.”

During the vigil, FOX13 spoke with a close neighbor who witnessed part of the deadly incident. She did not want to be identified out of fear of retribution, but she said she heard dozens of shots.

Gottie said the frustration comes from a lack of information from investigators.

Pastor Devante Hill said no matter what the Marshals came after Webber for, he still deserved a day in court.

“At the end of the day the life of a 19-year-old was taken,” said Hill. “From the faces of these people, Brandon was someone who was loved.”

Several Frayser pastors attended the vigil, standing as a united front to offer prayers to Webber’s family.

Hill said tonight gave city leaders an opportunity to show their commitment to making Frayser better.

“I think those who proclaim to be city officials and city leaders should be out here giving redress to the narrative of this story. At this point this story has made national news,” Hill said.

