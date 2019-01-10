  • Hundreds visit local restaurant to raise money for families affected by deadly house fire

    By: Kirstin Garriss

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Hundreds of people are rallying behind two families who lost their loved ones in a deadly house fire in Collierville over the Christmas holiday.

    Collierville fire officials said a natural Christmas tree was a major fuel source for the fire, along with wrapped-up gifts. 

    Staff at the Mellow Mushroom in Germantown held a fundraiser to benefit the families. 

    And they said the turnout for the fundraiser was similar to that of a busy Friday night rush. 

    Kari Coudriet, along with three teenagers – Sharron, Joy and Aaron Naik – all died in the fire on Autumn Winds Drive on Dec. 23.

    The Coudriet family was hosting them for Christmas while their parents were on a Missionary trip to India. 

    The effort was all started by people who did not know the families personally, but they wanted to help a neighbor in need.

    After hearing about the deadly fire, Allison Swanson said she had to do something. 

    Swanson worked with the restaurant to host a fundraiser for the families. 

