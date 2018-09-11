Hurricane Florence: Severe Weather Center 13 breaks down massive storm

Florence is currently a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds at roughly 130 mph.
There will be some fluctuation as the storm progresses, but overall a "strengthening" is expected.
Here's what a Category 4 hurricane means for landfall:
"Catastrophic damage to residential structures ... nearly all trees and power lines down ... damage could extend well inland".
Among the primary threat as Florence makes landfall is "storm surge", or the movement of large amounts of seawater inland as the storm makes landfall. (I'm attaching a "storm surge" inundation-projection map for the region ... RED indicates a projected potential impact of water 9 feet above ground .... keep in mind, this impact zone can change as the storm approaches).
Another threat with Florence will likely be "inland flooding" as the projected rainfall rates are expected to be extremely high.
This storm is extremely dangerous - any evacuation orders for this region need to be taken seriously and complied with.
The FOX13 Severe Weather Team will be providing you with live updates in every news broadcast as the storm arrives, and as it moves inland.
