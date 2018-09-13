0 Hurricane Florence: Tracking the massive storm, impact on Memphis

Thursday morning update from Chief Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck:

Maximum wind speeds for Hurricane Florence are being measured at 110 mph, which makes Florence a CAT 2 hurricane. For perspective, CAT 3 begins at 111 mph.

The storm is roughly 170 miles ESE of Wilmington, NC -- but the outer bands are already making landfall in the Carolinas. The system is moving NW at 12 mph.

What does it all mean?

This is STILL a VERY DANGEROUS STORM. Don't be misled by the category drop.

Florence is a large, powerful hurricane.

Current data points towards the eye nearing landfall close to midnight tonight near the Jacksonville, NC area (this is purely my opinion and a general estimate based on the latest data simply for a perspective point; this storm absolutely has the ability to change the direct impact point)

Strong winds have already begun to build on the coast

Outer rain bands are now reaching the coast as well

As it nears, winds will grow stronger; rain bands will grow more concentrated and intense

Storm surge will increase as the eye nears landfall

This is where it becomes more complicated and demands attention.

Florence is projected to near the coast - and stall. This will lead to pronounced and prolonged flooding as rain continues to fall.

Damaging hurricane-force winds are likely along portions of the

coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina as soon as this evening,

and a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Strong winds could also spread

inland into portions of the Carolinas from #Florence. pic.twitter.com/nPHuWc3VfD — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 13, 2018

Florence is then projected to move slowly west/southwest towards South Carolina before slowly moving inwards as it weakens.

Florence has been a very difficult storm, but as it nears land most models are now in agreement that it will bring potentially catastrophic flooding to extended portions of North Carolina and South Carolina before moving inland (as of now, the eventual path takes in inland and north).

Please stay weather aware and in tune with every update throughout the hours to come as the storm arrives.

What about impact locally?

Our impact from Florence will be minimal.

East Tennessee has a better chance for seeing significant rainfall (close to 4” near Johnson City) and gusty winds.

Rain chances for the Mid-South will stay around 10% through early next week with partly cloudy skies.

This storm surge data is from the NHC - please note the estimated surge-height totals below.

Cape Fear NC to Cape Lookout NC, including the Neuse, Pamlico,

Pungo, and Bay Rivers...9-13 ft

North Myrtle Beach SC to Cape Fear NC...6-9 ft

Cape Lookout NC to Ocracoke Inlet NC...6-9 ft

South Santee River SC to North Myrtle Beach SC...4-6 ft

Ocracoke Inlet NC to Salvo NC...4-6 ft

Salvo NC to North Carolina/Virginia Border...2-4 ft

Edisto Beach SC to South Santee River SC...2-4 ft

Along with storm surge, flooding #HurricaneFlorence can also produce tornadoes. Learn more: https://t.co/OFfqqhdTFU — NWS (@NWS) September 13, 2018

We continue to encourage ANYONE close to this lengthy impact zone to evacuate quickly and safely.

