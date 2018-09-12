0 FOX13 outlines primary threats associated with Hurricane Florence

The latest on Florence:

CAT 4 Hurricane

Max winds 130 mph

Moving WNW at 17 mph

530 miles SE of Cape Fear, NC

The latest data has added more uncertainty to Florence's path. (Please stay dialed in for new information as each update will be critical):

Landfall is still projected near the coast of North Carolina but there is now the possibility of Florence stalling out on the coastline before moving inland; and once moving inland, there is now a possibility of that being to the "south" of initial landfall in the direction of South Carolina or Georgia. THIS COULD STILL CHANGE.

THERE IS MUCH UNCERTAINTY CONCERNING THE PATH OF THIS STORM.

At this point, the primary message is this: if you live in or near the coastal region of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina or Virginia (and I would add the additional states nearby be on high alert) - you need to have a clear plan to evacuate and be ready to enact that OR BE DOING THAT NOW IF YOU'RE IN ONE OF THE ALREADY WARNED AREAS (primarily SC and NC at this stage).

VERY REAL THREATS:

Winds and rain will arrive first from the outer bands

Both will get stronger as the eye approaches the shoreline

STORM SURGE! This is a primary threat and is forecasted for some regions to have 9 foot ABOVE GROUND potential (an additional note: the threat from storm surge DOESN'T JUST AFFECT THE ACTUAL COAST ... the threat goes inland as well. EVACUATE.)

Hurricane force winds moving onshore (if Florence arrives as a predicted CAT 4, this means "catastrophic damage to homes ... most power lines down ... regions uninhabitable..")

And then this: INLAND FLOODING. The amount of rainfall predicted from a stalled, lingering hurricane is being described as a "once in a lifetime storm". (This particular threat has an added danger: many people living away from the coast will think they are "not at as much risk" AND THEY ARE. This story will quickly become about flooding. HAVE AN EVACUATION PLAN OR ALREADY BE ENACTING IT.

Friends - this is why when severe weather threatens your area, YOU MUST STAY AWARE OF CHANGING CONDITIONS AND ALL NEW UPDATES.

The good news is that today there are so very many ways to get new information.

Add this to the equation: whenever severe weather threatens your area, develop (or enact) an information chain with family or friends. Tap into the strength of many eyes and ear studying and learning the latest information.

As always - be safe!

