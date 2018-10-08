  • Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen to Category 3 storm

    Updated:

    Mid-Southerners vacationing in Florida this week are in for some wet weather.

    Michael has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph. It is currently west of Cuba, but will move into the Gulf of Mexico later this evening as a Category 2 hurricane. By tomorrow evening, the storm would have intensified to a major hurricane (Category 3) with winds of at least 110 mph. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    While the storm can certainly shift track as it approaches the Florida Panhandle/Big Bend, right now it is forecasted to make landfall near Panama City, FL on Wednesday. 

    The Florida Panhandle/Big Bend is currently under Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches. At least 6” to 10” of rain is expected with isolated amounts of 10” to 15” possible in the Big Bend.

    Dangerous rip currents, storm surge, and flash flooding are expected. 

    Locally, our weather will not be affected thanks to an approaching cold front that will steer Michael AWAY from the Mid-South. Cooler temperatures are in store for the weekend.  
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories