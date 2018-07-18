Husband and wife accused of raping children, committing sex crimes over 10-year span

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A West Tennessee husband and wife are accused of committing sex crimes against children over a 10-year span.
John and Dava Henley are charged with two counts of rape, four counts of aggravated sexual battery. John is also charged with aggravated rape of a child and rape of a child, according to the indictments.
The charges stem from incidents that spanned from 2006 to 2016.
The children were between the ages of three and 13 when the crimes occurred, according to investigators.
Shelby County court records show the Henley’s home address to be in Drummonds, Tenn.
