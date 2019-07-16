Husband and wife dead after shooting inside medical clinic in north Mississippi, sheriff says

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Officers are investigating a double deadly shooting at a Marshall County clinic.
The shooting happened inside the Williams Medical Clinic in Potts Camp, Mississippi.
Details revealed a man shot his wife - then shot himself.
According to Sheriff Kenny Dickerson with Marshall County, the wife was taken to the hospital where she later died. The husband killed himself.
Officials said the incident happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
