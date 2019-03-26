Husband and wife killed in I-40 crash identified

The husband and wife killed in a crash on Interstate-40 last week have been identified.
Jackie L. Evans, 55, and Peggy L. Evans were driving on the interstate on March 22.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police investigating ‘potential threats’ posted on social media against Byhalia Middle School
- North Mississippi man wanted in connection with massive dog-fighting ring, deputies say
- Woman and 10-year-old nephew threatened with AR-15, robbed outside Memphis store
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Arkansas State Police said they changed lanes and a car behind them hit the back of their vehicle.
This caused a chain reaction. Five cars were involved in the crash total.
Jackie and Peggy Evans were both killed in the crash. The police report said they were from North Richland Hills, Texas.
Two other people were injured.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}