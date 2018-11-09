0 Husband charged with murder of Memphis woman who was found dead in trunk of repossessed car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been indicted on a murder charge after his wife was found dead in the trunk of a repossessed car.

Melvin Summerville was indicted Wednesday on first-degree murder charges and is currently being held in jail without bond.

Melvin told officers that he last saw his wife March 28, 2017.

RELATED: Body found in trunk of repossessed vehicle identified

However, video showed Melvin with his wife on March 30, 2017. They were in the same car where his wife's body was later found in the trunk.

Witnesses told police Melvin felt his wife, Anitra Summerville, 42, had "set him up to get attacked." He was involved in a 'brutal fight' outside a store.

Melvin also told MPD he lost his phone during the fight and had been using his girlfriend's phone.

GPS data showed that the victim's vehicle was parked in the 3500 Crow Rd. on March 31, which was a few hours after the fight happened. Additional GPS data showed the phone Melvin 'lost' and his girlfriend's phone were at the location the same day at the same time.

That location is where the car -- with the victim's bullet-riddled body in the trunk -- was repossessed by All Star Recovery and taken to the Mississippi car lot.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Investigators say Anitra was reported missing in April 2017. Family and friends had not seen Anitra for a week. Four days later, her car was found and towed to a wrecking company car lot in Horn Lake, Miss.

Once an employee of the wrecker service began to inventory the vehicle, he found Mrs. Summerville's body in the trunk.

MPD said her cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators told FOX13 she had been the victim of multiple domestic violence incidents involving the couple. Her husband was identified as the suspect in each incident.

Police were able to get "documented accounts" that Melvin Summerville admitted to killing his wife, according to an arrest affidavit. Investigators said he also threatened everyone that had information about the case.

Melvin Summerville is currently being held in jail without bond.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.