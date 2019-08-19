0 Husband of woman accused of pointing gun at teens who were raising money resigns after threats

WYNNE, Ark. - An Arkansas woman accused of pointing a gun at four teenagers selling discount cards will appear in court at the end of next month.

Sheriff David West said Jerri Kelly's husband, who is the jail administrator in Wynne, resigned four days after her arrest.

West said Joe Kelly resigned because he was receiving threats days after she was arrested and bonded out of jail for $500.

Deputy prosecuting attorney Vincent Guest discussed why her bond was reduced.

"Mrs. Kelly's bond was reduced because of a concern that the Cross County Jail would be unable to attend to Mrs. Kelly's medical conditions should be incarcerated," Guest said.

Jerri Kelly and her husband moved out of their home off Morningside Drive after police said Kelly pointed a gun at four teenagers outside the home trying to sell discount cards.

On Aug. 7, officers said they found the teenagers lying on the ground with Kelly standing over them.

A grandparent of one of the teenagers told FOX13 she is trying to find him a therapist.

"She put a gun right at my head and he said, ‘I made peace with God and that if I die I make it to heaven,'" said the grandmother.

Kelly was arrested on Aug. 12 for four counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Many in the community questioned why Kelly's mugshot was never taken, but Sheriff West explains it's because Kelly had a medical issue when she was booked.

A parent of one of the teens said he is not convinced.

"This type of stuff is going on and is alive and well where we live it needs to stop," said the parent.

Kelly will appear in court on Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. at the Cross County Circuit Court.

