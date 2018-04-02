MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a bizarre shooting that involved a man, his estranged wife and her boyfriend.
Police told FOX13 a man was driving on Raines Road Monday morning when he saw his estranged wife and her boyfriend in another car. He allegedly slammed into their car.
Trending stories:
- Millington couple physically tortured girl, forced her to drink toilet water, police say
- Dad had girlfriend rape son with autism because he thought boy was gay
- Three killed, including 4-year-old boy in Orange Mound house fire, family says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Investigators said the men got out of their vehicles and started arguing. At some point, the boyfriend pulled out a gun and opened fire.
The husband was hit. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Investigators on the scene said four shots were fired.
Police are not sure if charges will be filed.
All three of the people involved are from Southaven, Mississippi.
FOX13 will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}