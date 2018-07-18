0 Hydration key to playing sports in extreme heat

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Two hundred teams full of children between ages 6 and 14 are playing baseball in the extreme heat in Mississippi.

FOX13 found out coaches, players and spectators are doing what they can to stay cool.

Tracy Canty came all the way from Albany, Georgia, to watch her 6-year-old grandson play. She made sure he is ready.

"Well we do Gatorade and water and milk," Canty said.

She said this kind of heat is something her grandson has dealt with all season.

"Considering that they practice in the heat and to get here they have to play in the heat for the other games, so I think they are conditioned," Canty said.

In the dugouts, the kids have cooling rags and fans run by generators to keep them cool.

Trending stories:

Christa Smith made the hike from Birmingham, Alabama, to watch her 6-year-old son play.

"It is hot here in Southaven, Mississippi, and playing at noon today the team will be well hydrated,” Smith said. “We brought a big Powerade. We brought frog togs."

Part of the plan is to make sure the kids keep hydrating during the game. But parents said the coaches tell them to make sure the kids get hydrated at night and in the morning.

Game officials can move the games to late in the evening or early in the morning if they think it is too hot to play during the day.

So far, they have not done that. The city of Southaven provides teams with large coolers full of ice water.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.