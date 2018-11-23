‘I-40 Challenge' bringing more state troopers to monitor busy Tennessee interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you noticed more state troopers on Interstate 40 throughout Thanksgiving Day, that wasn’t an accident.
Tennessee Highway Patrol launched the “I-40 Challenge” this week, cracking down on traffic violations.
I-40 runs through eight states and 455 miles of it are in Tennessee. This weekend, a state trooper will be seated about every 20 miles.
Last year along I-40, there were 35 crashes on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and 44 crashes on the Sunday after the holiday.
Troopers also issued more than 450 citations and arrested 29 people for “impaired driving.”
The challenge runs through Sunday evening.
Some drivers said they would like to see this same kind of increased patrol during other major holidays, like the Fourth of July, Labor Day and Memorial Day.
